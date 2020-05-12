BILLINGS, Mont. - The U.S. Department of Labor says in the month of April the number of unemployed people rose by 15.9 million to 23.1 million. The need for food is affecting millions but only getting worse as unemployment soars. Though, Montana food banks are doing their part to keep families fed.

An unprecedented numbers of Americans have turned to food banks since the Coronavirus pandemic created widespread layoffs. With the unemployment rate sitting at over 14 percent, Billings Food Bank CEO, Sheryl Shandy says they've started seeing many new faces come in.

Shandy says between 35 to 50 percent of the people coming in are new people who have been laid off or lost their businesses.

The Billings Food Bank has strong reserves of food in stock, so Shandy says they've never had to turn down anyone in need. With only five paid staffers, the greatest impact they're facing during this pandemic is the lack of volunteers.

"Our pool of volunteers is generally the retired community, we have younger folks but the biggest preponderance of them are retired and now many of those are in high risk areas and so they're staying home," says Shandy.

At the Missoula Food Bank and Community Center, they saw an increase in families in need during the last few weeks of March. Once the stimulus checks and food stamps were handed out though, their numbers dropped. Executive Director Aaron Brock says they're gearing up for when the stimulus checks and food stamps run out.

"We went away from a model where families where coming in and we're like a small free grocery strode to like a grab and go box model where families might in our facility for thirty seconds before they leave with a grocery cart full of food that's been prepackaged for them. Our jobs is to make sure that everyone who needs nutritious, high-quality food can access it," says Brock.

With many people coming in for the first time, Shandy says she understands it's hard to ask for help, but food banks are there to provide to anyone in need.

"It is satisfying to know that we can help people and that's what we're here for. We try to make it as easy as possible so we don't ask a lot of personal questions. If you're hungry come and we'll handle it," says Shandy.

There is a need at many food banks for volunteers, if you are interested in volunteering at the Billing Food Bank, click here.

If you would like to volunteer at the Missoula Food Bank, click here.