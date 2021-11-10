BILLINGS — The Billings Food Bank does not turn anyone away, no matter their financial situation may be.

“I think we did 98 days of the Farm to Trunk, which is usually in a two or three day period every other week or so, and we saw almost 40,000 people,” Sheryle Shandy, the CEO of Billings Food Bank, said.

During a nationwide supply shortage for most grocery stores, the Food Bank is seeing many new faces, including some that have never needed to use a food bank before.

“And we have seen so many people that are maybe people in their 60s or 70s that have never had to ask for help before,” Shandy said.

The Billings Food Bank spent over $200,000 preparing for the shortage and still has over 2.5 million pounds of food in their reserves.

But Shandy says the grant that supplied their reserves has not been the only source keeping them afloat during the shortage.

“Our donations continued to grow. If you see what's out in our sorting area right here, that's just came in today,” she said.

The food in reserves won't expire for at least two years, Shandy tells us.

Shandy hopes that the shortage won't last for much longer, but says her organization has handled it the right way so that no matter who needs help, they will always be able to get food from the food bank.

“I think we have handled it in such a way that folks that are experiencing this situation don't have to feel embarrassed about it because we are all in this together,” Shandy said.