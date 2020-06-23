Food bank sees increasing need

More than 54 million people may experience food insecurity in America in 2020 due to the coronavirus, according to feedingamerica.org.

And, the Billings Food Bank said they have seen an increasing need in the community.

CEO of the Billings Food Bank Sheryle Shandy said the need for food is up by about 50% compared to this time last year.

She said, "We're expanding our service in anticipation that it's gonna get worse."

Shandy said they are gearing up to increase capacity by 300%. That expansion includes adding a delivery van, as well as having volunteers come in this weekend to paint and spruce up the facility.

In addition to business closures, Shandy points to things like the price of groceries. She said some items have doubled in price since the coronavirus started.

Shandy said the Billings Food Bank is doing really well right now. However, they always need peanut butter, pasta, pasta sauce, canned meat and one can meals. They also always need financial donations.

Shandy said, "I want to say thank you. Our warehouse is full. The donations continue to come in. We are not turning anybody away."