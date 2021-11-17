Food bank expects to deliver twice as many Thanksgiving meals as last year

BILLINGS, Mont. - The Billings Food Bank said it expects to deliver twice as many Thanksgiving meals this year versus last year.

Last year, the food bank delivered about 500 meals, according to Billings Food Bank CEO Sheryle Shandy.

Shandy said they are also preparing Thanksgiving food boxes for people to take and prepare at home.

Volunteer Lucy Helmann is one of the people putting those food boxes together. She said she does it because she wants to help people.

"I was 88 when I retired," Helmann said. "And it's just boring sitting at home. You can only read so much and watch so much TV."

Shandy said they will use somewhere between 4,000- 5,000 turkeys between Thanksgiving and Christmas.

If people want to help, Shandy said they need turkeys, hams and cranberries. You can drop those off at the Billings Food Bank, 2112 4th Ave N in Billings. You can also contact the food bank at (406) 259-285 if you would like to sign up to receive a meal.