Following the Money, Where Do Property Taxes go?

Billings, Mont. -- Understanding taxes can be quite difficult, especially when it comes to knowing how and where the money is spent. First, it’s important to understand how property taxes are determined.

After sending out Property Tax Appraisal notices, The Department of Revenue is holding meetings across the state throughout the month of July.

The goal of these meetings is to help you understand how the department determines property values for its classification and appraisals.

The Department of Revenue's Economist, Dylan Cole said in part quote, "Property taxes are collected by county treasurers and then remitted to the various government units that have a claim to that property tax revenue. The only property tax money that flows through the state coffers is the state school equalization mills. the state tracks this data, but the state does not distribute property tax revenue, county treasurers have that statutory duty.”

The government units Cole refers to could be Public School Districts, City Governments, even Cemetery Districts. They use the funds towards infrastructure improvements, maintaining operations, and public safety.

We’re going to talk to some experts to help us break down exactly where the money goes. We here at Nonstop Local want to hear from you. Send us your property tax questions, we’ll pick some to get answered by an expert.