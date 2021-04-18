Following mass vaccination drive, Israel lifts mask mandate

Israel has lifted the mandatory requirement to wear face masks outdoors and fully reopened its education system following its mas vaccination drive.

All primary and secondary school children have returned to classrooms, and health officials ended a year-long requirement to wear a mask in public spaces.

Masks are still required indoors and in large gatherings.

Israel has speedily inoculated the majority of its population against the coronavirus in a world-leading vaccination campaign.

It has lifted most of its coronavirus restrictions and announced last week that it would be reopening the country to vaccinated foreign tourists starting in May.