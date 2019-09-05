A picture showing the good deeds of a Jacksonville man buying generators for the Bahamas has gone viral.

The man chose to remain anonymous, but a fellow shopper snapped the picture and posted it on Facebook with a caption saying, "there are still good people in the world."

The good samaritan spent almost 50,000 dollars at a local Costco buying 100 generators and supplies for victims impacted by hurricane Dorian.

He's a member of the United Way of Northeast Florida's most influential giving group, the Tocqueville Society.

A United Way spokesperson says the generators, chainsaws, and six tons of food will be delivered by a small boat, and a flotilla of boats will deliver the heavier supplies.