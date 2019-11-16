A Colorado woman on vacation lost her wedding ring in the sand of Cocoa Beach, Florida last week and never thought she'd see it again.

But after posting to social media bout the problem, she got connected to Dave Mollison on the Ring Finder's website.

Mollison was dismayed when he learned it was lost on a busy stretch of the beach.

But he combed through the sand in a grid pattern for more than four hours, and finally found it.

CAccording to the Ring Finder's website, members have found more that 6-thousand items and returned 7.5 million dollars worth of lost jewelry during the last decade.