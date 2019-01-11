Florida man decapitated by helicopter

(WFLA) Investigators are working to determine what went wrong when a Florida man was decapitated in a helicopter accident Thursday.

The accident happened on the grounds surrounding the Brooksville-Tampa Bay Regional Airport.

According to the sheriff's office, a 911 caller stated he and another person were using a power cart to jumpstart a helicopter when, for an unknown reason, the helicopter suddenly jerked up and then came down.

The motion caused the main rotor blades to strike one of the men in the head.

The man was identified as Salvatore Disi, 62.

He was killed instantly.

The sheriff's office doesn't suspect foul play, but plants to fully investigate just in case.

"Obviously a death that is a little bit unusual... and we want to make sure we have all the answers," said Sheriff Al Nienhuis.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2RjV5gM