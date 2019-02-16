Police K-9 officers are usually known for their size, strength and fierceness.

But, one Florida police department has a K-9 that makes a different kind of statement.

Meet "Officer Mugshot" or as everyone else calls him "Muggsy".

He has only been on the force for three days and already has captured the hearts of everyone in the department.

Muggsy's job is public relations. He'll be going out into the community and interacting mostly with children and in the schools.

However when he's not doing meet-and-greets, he'll have an even more serious role in the department.

Raymond Gates, Communications Manager for Lynn Haven Police said, "He'd also be a good therapy dog. You know if we have to go out on a call where there's possible sexual abuse or domestic battery, physical abuse then a pet like this, this size, with his demeanor would be excellent for a kid to kind of bond with and calm down with."

By the way "Muggsy" was found after Hurricane Michael wandering around an apartment complex then brought to the Lynn Haven Animal Shelter.

Now he has a permanent home with the police department. Well done, Officer Mugshot!