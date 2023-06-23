RED LODGE, Mont. - Needed floor repairs are being made to Stillwater County Road #419 with Sibanye Stillwater.

The road will be accessible July 1, however construction will be continuing inclusive of traffic control with pilot cars, lights through the week, and two lane traffic will be open throughout the evenings and weekends.

Delays are expected, about 30 minutes, from 7:00 AM to 6:00 PM and the roads will have no construction on July 4.

Public Affairs listed the areas that will be accessible to visitors:

Woodbine Campground – access fully restored.

Woodbine Falls Trail – the bridge is out.

All the West Fork Stillwater, including access to:

Initial Creek Campground



West Fork Stillwater Trailhead



Initial Creek Trail



Rabbit Gulch Trail



Horseman Flats

The Y, with the Woodbine Campground, will be gated and closed at the Stillwater Trailhead.

Parking will be down the west side of Forest Road #2400 for anyone needing access to the Stillwater or Sioux Charlie, once you are parked follow the road into the Trailhead through the gate.

Horse trailers are not preferred on the rough narrow road that has limited parking and may be congested.

The Stillwater Trailhead and the restoration of the road are still being contracted.

The bypass route for Stillwater Gorge is best for users to take and will give access past the Gorge and to Sioux Charlie.

Great progress is being made past the bypass trail by Forest Service Crews, with that people should anticipate rough trail conditions until the completion of flood trail work has been done.

For more information needed, call the Beartooth Ranger District at (406) 446-2103