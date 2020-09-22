Flooding risk follows wildfires

There in in increased risk of flooding, mudslides and debris flow in burn scar areas following a wildfire according to the National Weather Service and Yellowstone County Emergency Services.

Director of Emergency Management for Yellowstone County K.C. Williams said wildfires take away the plants and change the soil structure. He said this can lead to rapid rain runoff and flooding.

Williams said, "The risk of flooding is not just immediate. These areas are at a higher risk for flash flooding, mudslides, debris flows oftentimes for years following a wildfire. It takes that long for the vegetation to re-grow and the soil structure to get back to have the things that we had pre-fire. So, this is not a risk that is only here for a few weeks."

Warning Coordination Meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Billings Tom Frieders said, "When you have heavy rainfall on top of this soil that cannot absorb the rain, all the ash and debris that have formed up there in these burn areas become part of that water and that flood. And, so that adds to the danger of the flash flood. People that may not have ever experienced any kind of flood for their location, if you are in a burn area now, it's something you need to be concerned with."

Frieders and Williams said if you live in a burn scar area, which is an area that has been burned by a wildfire, you should make sure you have flood insurance. They also said it's a good idea to talk with the local emergency management for your county about making a plan for your specific property.

