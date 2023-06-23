BILLINGS, Mont. - Flooding on the Bighorn River has parts of the Arapooish and Grant Marsh fishing access sites closed.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks announced a partial closure at the sites after heavy precipitation in the Bighorn Basin has led to increased flows on the Bighorn River. Water at these two sites has inundated roadways and parking areas.

Motorized access is temporarily prohibited at both sites.

Those wanting to use the sites can walk in, but visitors must ensure they do not obstruct roadways or other access points when parking.

FWP is also warning visitors to be cautions of quickly changing river conditions.