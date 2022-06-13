Flooding occurring in areas of Custer Gallatin National Forest
Photo courtesy of Custer Gallatin National Forest/Facebook

The following is a Facebook post from the Custer Gallatin National Forest:

Flooding is occurring across multiple districts on the Custer Gallatin National Forest. Be aware of your surroundings and steer clear of forest roads at this time. If you see water over the road call the local ranger district office to report: https://www.fs.usda.gov/.../custe.../about-forest/offices...

We have confirmed reports of flooding from:
- Yankee Jim Canyon & all Fishing Access Sites - inaccessible, Eagle Creek CG, Canyon CG,
- Chicken Creek Bridge (Mystic Lake, Beartooth R.D.)
- Glacier Lake Road #2421, Parkside, Greenough, M-K, and Limber Pine campgrounds closed (Beartooth R.District)
- E. Rosebud road closed.
- Main Boulder Road,
- Main Gallatin - Above Flood stage
- Snowbank Campground
- Greek Creek Campground
- We expect many others over the day.

Water is rising rapidly. Avoid travel on National Forest roads at this time. Engineers are accessing sites across Forest.

