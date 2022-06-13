Flooding occurring in areas of Custer Gallatin National Forest

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Billings MT has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Montana... Yellowstone River at Billings affecting Yellowstone and Stillwater Counties. .Exceptional water levels on the upper reaches of the Yellowstone River will couple with other smaller rivers in the region to cause significant rises over the next 36 hours in Billings. The Yellowstone River is expected to rise past 14 feet and approach the crests seen during 2011 flooding. The only years with higher levels seen were in 1974 and 1997. For the Yellowstone River...Billings...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Do not drive on or attempt to cross flooded roads, find an alternate route. Roads and driveways may be damaged or washed out in places. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. The latest stages and forecasts for rivers and streams can be found at our web page: https://water.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 1045 PM MDT. && ...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO LATE WEDNESDAY EVENING... ...REPLACES RIVER FLOOD WATCH... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Yellowstone River at Billings. * WHEN...From this evening to late Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...At 13.1 feet, Water flows over Cerise road in east Billings across the river from Metra Park. At 12.5 feet minor flooding of several homes in Arrow Island subdivision begins. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 9:00 AM MDT Monday the stage was 12.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this evening to a crest of 14.4 feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late tomorrow evening. - Flood stage is 13.5 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 14.4 feet on 07/02/2011. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood && Fld Observed Forecasts (12 pm) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Yellowstone River Billings 13.5 12.5 Mon 9 am 14.2 12.1 10.4 &&