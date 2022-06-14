Floods have washed away roads and even homes in southern Montana, opening up many opportunities to help the affected communities.

The Montana Red Cross is taking donations on their website here, or by calling 800-HELP-NOW.

A fund has also been established by the Greater Gallatin United Way and the Park County Community Foundation called the Southwest Montana Flood Relief Fund to support communities affected by the severe flooding. You can donate to the fund on the Greater Gallatin United Way website here or by texting Flodd22 to 41444.

You can also donate to the Red Lodge Area Community Foundation here.

The following verified Go-Fund-Me projects have also been set up:

Loss of home in Gardiner, MT after major flood

5 PREROGATIvE staff members who lost everything

Mike & Katy Canetta Yellowstone Flood Recovery

Donate to help my sister and her husband

Help Ashley’s family in an emergency flood

Yellowstone river flood repair

Help the Beekmans through the toughest of times

Devastating flood

HELP REBUILD RED LODGE MONTANA

Yellowstone Flooding

Red Lodge Flood Disaster Relief

South Central MT Flood Relief & Clean-Up