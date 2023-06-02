The following is a Facebook post from Musselshell County DES:

ROUNDUP, Mont. - In the area of Number 4 road and Bender road there is flooding going on. Road is damaged please stay out of this area. Will update when we have more information.

Update: East Parrot Creek Road is experiencing water issues and deterioration.

If water is over the road, turn around.

County Road Department is checking for other road issues and will repair as soon as they can.