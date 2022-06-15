CUSTER CO., Mont. - A flood warning is in effect for Custer County as the river is now expected to crest by Friday morning at 14.8 feet.

At this time, Custer County Firefighters report there is no risk to Miles City, and that the public will be notified if that changes.

Minor flooding could be seen in the Valley of Yellowstone in low-lying areas.

Crews will continue monitoring the situation and regular updates will be given by Custer County Firefighters every morning, afternoon and evening for the next few days.