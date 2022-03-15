YELLOWSTONE COUNTY, Mont. - It's Flood Safety Awareness Week in Yellowstone County. The director of disaster and emergency services wants people to be prepared in case disaster strikes.

"Flooding is the costliest natural disaster we have in the United States," Director of Disaster and Emergency Services for Yellowstone County KC Williams said. "And it can happen almost anywhere. It doesn't have to be in a floodplain."

He said flooding can happen even during droughts.

Williams pointed to flash flooding in June 2021 from a ruptured irrigation ditch.

"We had some significant flash flooding as a result of the ditch breeching," he said.

Williams said flooding is also more likely in burn scars (areas burned by wildfire).

"When you have a fire that goes across the land, it not only changes the vegetation, it actually changes the composition of the soil itself," he said. "So, you don't have as good a grip, if you want to put it that way."

He said it's important to have flood insurance, even if you don't live in a flood plain.

Williams also said it's really important to not drive into water if there is flooding.

"It only takes a few inches of water to move your vehicle," he said. "And, since you can't see, the road may not be there. It could wash out the road. So, you drive into what looks like a few inches of water and it's actually several feet of water."

Yellowstone County has a service called Code Red to alert residents of disasters, like flooding. You can register here or text "Yellowstone" to 99411.