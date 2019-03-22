Flood Insurance in Yellowstone County

KULR (Yellowstone County) -- Car insurance, home owners insurance, life insurance; you need 'em all, but what about flood insurance? A little more nontraditional than the insurances listed above but you never know when emergencies may strike.

So who needs flood insurance? Among the people who need it the most are people who live by the rivers such as the Alkali or Blue Creek areas. KULR-8 spoke with an Allstate sales team member who explained flood insurance a little more.

"If you have hail damage and the rain penetrates through the roof that's a homeowners claim, that's covered. But when the water starts to come in from your non-egress, egress windows from the ground, that is not covered. So even if the rain that raises the water up, and it comes from the window, that's a flood policy" said Sales Team Member at Mike Haas Allstate, Donovan Luce.

Additionally, we spoke to K.C. Williams, the Emergency Services Coordinator of Yellowstone County who endorses the idea of considering a flood insurance policy.

"I absolutely recommend flood insurance, especially if you live in an area that is prone to flooding or if you live in a low lying area where flooding is a possibility. Even if you're not necessarily in the flood plane that does not exclude you from the possibility of flooding," said Williams.

Additionally, we also spoke with Allstate's corporate office and they said there is typically a 30-day waiting period from date of purchase before a flood policy goes into effect. They also recommend developing a family emergency plan in case things take an unexpected turn.