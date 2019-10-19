Flock for Conservation held at the Montana Audubon Center

A family friendly educational event is held at the Montana Audubon Center Saturday.

The celebration would not be possible without the Bipartisan Conversation program.

This program started back in 1964 protecting millions of acres of habitat, watersheds, and recreational opportunists across the nation.

Montana Audubon encourages the public to attend the free event to support and celebrate our land and water conservation fund.

Larry Berron, the executive director tells us what people can expect at the Audubon today.

The event ended at 3 o'clock this afternoon.

Music started at 11 and picked back up after the guest speakers finished around noon.