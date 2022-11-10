LIVINGSTON, Mont. - A semi-truck flipped on its side on I-90 near Livingston Thursday morning.

Traffic was at a standstill near mile marker 322 for around 45 minutes, and several tow companies worked to pull the semi to one lane to let traffic pass, Danielle Babcox with Park County Rural Fire reports.

Two people inside the truck were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

It has taken crews almost eight hours to get the scene cleared, but anyone traveling in the area can expect to see single lane traffic.

“Be alert with rush hour that traffic may back up a little. Thank you for your cooperation and moving over for emergency vehicles,” Babcox said.

Due to the incident, plows haven’t been able to clear the passing lane, and people are asked to drive cautiously once the incident is cleared.