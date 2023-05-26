Flipped car in area of King Ave. and 64th St. in Billings

UPDATE:

Battalion Chief Derrick Mitchell tells us the rollover accident involved two cars.

Four people were inside the car that rolled over, and all were taken to the hospital with non-severe injuries. It was not shared how many people were in the other car that was involved.

The road will be blocked and Mitchel says he anticipates roads to be clear around 4:30 pm Friday.

We will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.

BILLINGS, Mont. - First responders are on scene of a car that has flipped over near King Ave. and 64th St.

At this time, the area is blocked by responding vehicles and people in the area are being redirected.

We have a reporter on scene and are working to gather more information.