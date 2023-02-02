BILLINGS, Mont. - Billings Logan International Airport was shut down for roughly two hours around the same time several Montanans were noticing an unidentifiable object in the sky Wednesday.

Social media posts from several people reported seeing an object floating in the sky separate from the moon. There were reported sightings in Reed Point, Billings, even Hobson. Some also reported seeing military jets flying in the area, potentially monitoring the foreign flying object.

Shane Ketterling, the Director of Aviation at Billings Logan says two flights to the Billings Logan International Airport were diverted, and one flight was delayed from taking off while the air space was closed. The diverted flights were eventually able to land.

He tells us BIL was directed by the Salt Lake City FAA tower to shut down, and they closed 50 square miles of air space over the Livingston area, impacting Bozeman, Helena and Billings.

Ketterling said he could “neither confirm nor deny” that the floating object had something to do with the closure.

He went on to say that orders like these typically come from the top FAA office or the military without explanation, and there’s a good chance we may never find out the official reason for the closure.

We are continuing to work to find what the flying object was and whether or not the airspace closure was related to its presence.