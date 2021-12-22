A Flathead Valley construction company owner pleaded guilty to wire fraud Wednesday. Craig Mark Draper faces a maximum of 20 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years probation for admitting to one case of wire fraud.

In 2017, Draper moved to Flathead Valley and created a construction company called ADI Builders. Draper bid on several remodel jobs around the area. In the wire fraud count, Draper admits to sending an invoice to a customer for $59,002 that included $8,000 siding. The customer paid for the services but never received the siding from Draper.

Court documents show Draper used some of the wired funds for personal expenses such as buying trophies and renting race tracks for car races.

Sentencing is set for April 14th, 2022. Draper was released pending further proceedings.