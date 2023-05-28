SAVAGE, Mont. - Flash flooding has caused three road closures around Savage.
Richland County Montana, Disaster and Emergency Services shared the following roads are closed:
- County Road 105 (Beef Slough)- East of Highway 16 - Bridge out, road is closed on the county road by the highway
- County Road 340 (Beef Slough) - West and North of Highway 16 - Bridge is out and closed to through traffic
- County Road 345 - South of Crane and Highway 16 - Road is washed out, road is closed to through traffic. Repairs currently underway and estimated to be complete Mid next week
If you find any additional damage, you are asked to notify Richland County DES at (406) 433-2220.