ROUNDUP, Mont. - Flash flooding in the BobCat burn scar area in southeastern Musselshell and northcentral Yellowstone Counties is anticipated Wednesday.

The National Weather Service in Billings issued a flash flood warning as thunderstorms producing heavy rain were spotted over the BobCat Burn Area.

Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow moving through the Halfbreed Creek, East Parrot Creek, Parrot Creek, West Parrot Creek, Musselshell River, Cow Gulch, Railroad Creek, Fattig Creek and Rehder Coulee.

Highway 87, Beard Rd., West Parrot Creek Rd., East Parrot Creek Rd., Fattig Creek Rd. and Rehder Rd. are expected to be impacted.

