BILLINGS, Mont. - A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for the Laurel and Billings areas.

The National Weather Service (NWS) warns that doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing very heavy rain from Laurel to Billings.

People are being reminded to be aware of their surroundings and to not drive on flooded roads.

NWS is calling for an active weather pattern supportive of daily showers and thunderstorms that will impact the region through the Memorial Day Weekend.