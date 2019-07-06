Flash flood in Miles City

MILES CITY, Mont. -- Martha Mintz, the daughter of Lillian Ostendorf, took photos and videos as a flash flood caused record-breaking damages to her family's ranch.

Ostendorf has lived on the ranch for over fifty years and says she has never seen water levels this high. The fence damage, hay loss, and damaged water dam are estimated to cost about $10,000 in repairs.

"I think people should really truly take heed when they say flash flood warnings because when this came down it was truly just a wall of water."

Ostendorf says some of the crops will be insured, but ranchers typically absorb most of their damage and labor costs. Ostendorf and her husband Tom spent most of the day fixing the border fence to make sure that their cattle doesn't wander off.