HELENA, Mont. – To honor the service members and civilians who lost their lives in the attack on Pearl Harbor, Governor Greg Gianforte has ordered all flags in the state be flown at half-staff on Dec. 7 for National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day.

Pursuant to President Biden’s proclamation, flags in Montana are currently flying at half-staff until sunset on Dec. 9 to honor Robert Joseph Dole, a decorated war hero and leader in the U.S. Senate.

You can view Gov. Gianforte's full proclamation below: