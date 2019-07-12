A Connecticut kid has started a trash clean-up crew in an effort to help save the ocean.

Five-year-old Levi Chappelle in on a mission to save our ocean wildlife, one piece of trash at a time.

The movement began after Levi saw a video of a shark with a net coming out of its mouth.

That inspired him and his mom to start a Facebook page to recruit people to pick up trash in New London.

They now have about 300 followers on Facebook and a group of 25 to 30 volunteers who pick up trash every Tuesday morning around the city.

In the last two weeks, they say they've collected more than 235 pounds of garbage.

Levi's goal is to reach 1,000 pounds of trash by the end of summer.

Lowe's even donated 50 buckets to the group, and the Southeastern Connecticut Regional Resource Recovery Authority supplied about 45 grabbers and vests.

To learn more about Levi and his clean-up crew, you can find his group on Facebook aptly named Levi's Cleanup Crew.