BILLINGS, Mont. - Here are five ways to save money and headaches during the holiday season:
- Take advantage of two hours of free, street-metered parking in Billings. This is available throughout the entire month of December. The free parking is courtesy of the Downtown Billings Alliance and the City of Billings.
- Have your packages shipped to the Billings Police Crime Prevention Center, 2906 3rd Ave. N, Billings, MT 59101. This free service is to help prevent package theft. It is available through December 30. To pick up your packages, you just need a photo ID or a tracking receipt.
- Maintain a regular sleep and eating schedule to avoid literal headaches, according to the American Migraine Foundation They said certain foods and liquids, like chocolate, can trigger migraines for many people, and those foods are often plentiful during the holidays.
- Keep these Post Office Christmas shipping deadlines in mind: Dec. 15 is the deadline for retail ground shipping. Dec. 18 is the deadline for priority mail. Dec. 23 is the deadline for Priority Mail Express.
- Take advantage of extended holiday shopping hours to shop on your schedule. The Rimrock Mall will be open an hour later on weekdays starting December 13. Target is currently open until midnight, seven days a week, for extended holiday shopping.