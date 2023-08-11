Five Veterans Are Awarded The 2022 Montana Governors Veteran Commendation

This award recognizes the brave men and women who have not only served their country but, in their neighborhoods, as well.

U.S. Air Force Veteran Dan Hargrove, was nominated for his work and his many achievements during his time of service and for his help with building a nationally recognized Aviation program at Rocky Mountain College.



"It's a very big deal, I'll tell you what's humbling the resume is of these other gentlemen that receive the award at the same time they have seen and done things over decades that are just so impressive, so I'm terribly honored and very humbled by all of this." said Hargrove.

These five veterans honored today say although they no longer wear their uniforms, they will continue to serve their community to help anyone in need.