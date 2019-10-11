Five people stabbed at a shopping center in Manchester

Five people were stabbed at a shopping center in the Northern English city of Manchester Friday and police say the counter-terrorism detectives were leading the investigation.

Video showed a police officer pinning down a man to the ground, while others ran towards the scene.

The stabbing took place at the Arndale Shopping Center in the heart of the city.

The mall was evacuated as armed police rushed to the scene.

Manchester police said a man in his 40s had been arrested at the scene on suspicion of committing an act of terrorism.