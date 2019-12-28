Five people dead after fiery plane crash in Louisiana

Five people are dead and three others are being treated for injuries after a fiery plane crash in Louisiana this morning.

Among the dead a new Orleans television sports reporter.

The group she was with was reportedly traveling to Atlanta to watch LSU play in the college football playoff semifinal game.

Cell phone videos show the wreckage of a small plane scattered across a post office parking lot and nearby field on fire moments after crashing.

Flight records show the plane took off moments before from Lafayette Regional Airport about a mile away en route to Atlanta.

Witnesses tell NBC News the Piper Cheyenne Twin Turbo Prop appeared to be having engine trouble before clipping a power line and crashing.

The weather at the time was misty with low visibility.

officials say there were six people on the plane five confirmed killed and one survivor who was badly burned and rushed to a nearby hospital.

Officials say three people on the ground were injured one severely.

Officials confirm among the dead sports reporter Carley McCord who worked for WDSU the NBC affiliate in New Orleans and was the daughter-in-law of Louisiana State University Offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger.

ESPN reported on McCord's death at the start of its playoff semifinal game broadcast.

The NTSB and FAA investigating the cause of the crash.

McCord is the second New Orleans TV reporter killed in a plane crash this year.

In August, long time MVUE anchor Nancy Parker died when a plane she was riding in during a story shoot crashed in New Orleans.

In a tweet. Louisiana governor John Bel Edwards called the plane crash "heartbreaking" and asked people to pray for everyone affected by the tragedy.