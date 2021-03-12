BILLINGS, Mont. - The Billings Police Department listed the top five most stolen vehicles for the past three years.

The list in order is: Chevrolet Silverado, Honda Accord, Ford F150 XLT, GMC Sierra and Chevrolet Impala.

Chevrolet also topped the list for the most stolen vehicle make. The list in order is: Chevrolet, Ford, Dodge, Honda and Toyota.

Billings Police Department Stolen Vehicles: January 2018 - February 2021 Top 5 Stolen Vehicles # Stolen Chevrolet Silverado 142 Honda Accord 101 Ford F150XLT 100 GMC Sierra 71 Chevrolet Impala 67 Top 5 Stolen Makes # Stolen Chevrolet 543 Ford 429 Dodge 229 Honda 193 Toyota 156

In a 2019 report, Insurify listed Billings as #12 on its list of U.S. cities with the most car theft per capita. Fortunately, Billings wasn't on that report for 2021.

Marie Hewett-Maya is a Billings resident who recently had her Buick stolen while she was home. Police later found the car, but everything that had been inside was missing.

"We get there," Hewett-Maya said. "The gas tank is empty and everything that was inside the car was stolen. My brother had bought four brakes and rotors to changes the brakes on it. All four of them are going out. He had $300-$400 worth of fishing gear in the back. And, one of my mom's blankets that she had made him before she passed. And, that's gone."

Nolan Gudde had just moved to Billings with his wife a week before his 2006 Toyota Tundra was stolen. He started his car and ran in the house to grab something. When he came back out, the truck was gone.

"We do a lot of camping and outdoor stuff where we need the four-wheel drive," Gudde said. "And, now we're down to a two-wheel drive rental until the 18th. So, we have to fly all the way home. We're going to buy another vehicle and drive all the way back. And, pretty much start the process all over again. It had all of my tools and a couple of hunting items."

So far, Gudde's truck hasn't been returned to him.