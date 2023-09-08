BILLINGS, Mont. - A fitness coach at Orange Theory Fitness went through a surgery known as the Ross Procedure at St. Vincent Healthcare.

"I went in for a normal physical and they had to run some more tests to find out I had to get my aortic valve replaced," said Stacy Ban.

"It gave me a good sense of being lucky that I have my family around me, and when we had to have surgery, I felt okay about it."

The Ross Procedure replaces the valve with the patients heart valve, then replacing the heart valve with a cadaver valve.

"It's an operation that's more complex but provides better restoration with young patients," said Dr. Simon Maltais, the surgeon who performed on Ban last May.

Ban started a class for both patients and caregivers at her place of work, trying to help those who need help with the healthiness of their hearts.

"If something comes up down the road, I'm just glad we're all in this together for the future," explained Ban.

The procedure has been available in Montana as of last year, and Dr. Maltais is the only surgeon in the state who has performed it.

More information on the procedure can be found at St. Vincent Healthcare.