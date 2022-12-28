Fishtail, MT- Over the past week, Montana has seen drastic fluctuations in temperatures, some parts of the state experiencing a 70-to-90-degree difference over the course of just a few days.

The spontaneous rise in temperature has created mass flooding, especially among river communities.

On Christmas Eve, Fishtail residents received reports from emergency dispatch warning of broken ice on Rosebud Creek, the news foreshadowed an incoming tidal wave packed with chunks of ice destined for the small town.

Within minutes, ice, water, and debris flooded through Fishtail and across Highway 416, which runs through the town.

When Charity Stephens and her family received word of the flood, they went outside and found that their backyard valley had turned into a post-artic nightmare.