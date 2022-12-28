Fishtail, MT- Over the past week, Montana has seen drastic fluctuations in temperatures, some parts of the state experiencing a 70-to-90-degree difference over the course of just a few days.
The spontaneous rise in temperature has created mass flooding, especially among river communities.
On Christmas Eve, Fishtail residents received reports from emergency dispatch warning of broken ice on Rosebud Creek, the news foreshadowed an incoming tidal wave packed with chunks of ice destined for the small town.
Within minutes, ice, water, and debris flooded through Fishtail and across Highway 416, which runs through the town.
When Charity Stephens and her family received word of the flood, they went outside and found that their backyard valley had turned into a post-artic nightmare.
Stephens explained that their backyard valley has a bridge and "the river runs right under that, this part of our property, the hill dips down right here and this is usually 6 to 8 feet of grass, trees, so it gives you an idea of how full of water and ice this is because now we're level."
Chief of Emergency Services for Stillwater County, David Stamey, believes that the towns ice-y flood was also largely affected by the previous flood that arrived in June, as large amounts of debris were also found in the water.
Over a phone call, he explained how floods like this occur, "you get debris in the water and it creates the water to slow. and when the water slows down, it promotes it to freeze and create large chunks of ice which push together and create ice jams or ice dams in the water."
Stamey continues, "and we just bet that above Fishtail and the Rosebud creek that it stayed in place for a while and finally enough water pressure pushed it and it broke loose and what you had was this huge amount of debris and ice push forward across the highway and into Fishtail."
The mass flooding in Fishtail caused no injuries to residents but the D.E.S. reports there have been cases of minor damage to homes and businesses.
Huge sheets of ice still cover the town, and as they have before when faced with fires and floods, Charity Stephens says everyone in town banded together to help clear their main road and make sure the community is taken care of for the time being.
She recounted the night of the flood and said that "everybody was on main street that night with their shovels trying to see what they can do, and even days after people have reached out, 'hey do you guys need an excavator, can we come help, what do you need?' And it's just been really great."
She went on to say, "but as a community as a whole, whenever anything happens in this area everyone kind of band together. It's a close-knit community, I grew up in this community and its very well blessed with the people who live here."
Fishtail residents have already started removing what ice they can, but for flooding near the Rosebud, residents like the Stephens will likely have to wait until June for the remaining frozen flood to thaw.