FISHTAIL, Mont. - We're a little over a month into the school year, and many schools continue to face some unique challenges.

We looked into how smaller schools are handling COVID-related issues, compared to bigger school districts around the state.

"Some of our smaller schools have told us they're in a pretty good position to be able to socially distance their students," said Dylan Klapmeire, the Communications Director for Montana's Office of Public Instruction.

"I teach all day, everyday with all my students in class," said Fishtail Elementary Teacher Krystle Grover.

Klapmeier says there are 800 schools in the state, with very diverse sizes.

"A lead teacher gets sick, that could cause some strain on the education system if there is only one lead teacher there," Klapmeier said.

Such is the case at Fishtail Elementary. In a town with a population of less than 500 people, Krystle Grover is the only certified educator in Fishtail, teaching 14 students with only two assistants.

"You know, if I'm sick, if I have to be out, then I have to rely on my two teaching assistants," Grover said.

School districts of all different sizes deal with their own unique challenges, but Klapmeier tells us substitute and teacher shortages were a problem across the state even before the pandemic hit.

"How can we get Montana kids interested in the teaching profession, and how can we get them to stay here after they graduate from college?" Klapmeier said.

Now Fishtail is looking to hire new substitute teachers to help overcome the shortage. To qualify, Grover says you need to have a high school diploma or GED, be able to pass a background check, and have a sense of humor.

"We laugh a lot, at each other."