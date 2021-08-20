YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. — After monitoring flow and temperature data, Yellowstone National Park lifted its fishing closure on rivers and streams.

Temperatures of Yellowstone's rivers and streams have cooled and flows have improved. Water temperatures are now well below thermal thresholds for trout and flows are returning to long-term averages.

The closure was put in place July 24 when the park recorded high water temperatures and unprecedented low stream flows in rivers and streams. Conditions at the time were stressful and even fatal for trout, YNP wrote in a press release.

Anglers can now resume fishing all day (sunrise to sunset) as specified in the Fishing Regulations booklet.

YNP also released the following advisory for anglers:

Do not play hooked trout to exhaustion. Gently handle and release them quickly after they have revived. Your cooperation will protect the park fisheries and may preclude the need to prohibit fishing again this season should conditions worsen in rivers and creeks.