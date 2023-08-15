BILLINGS, Mont. --Bears are curious creatures and with more people moving into areas where bears frequently live and roam, it's especially important to know what could attract the wildlife to residential and commercial areas.

Daniel McHugh, a Bear Specialist with Montana Fish,Wildlife, and ParksRegion 5 said a bear’s whole life revolves around finding their next meal.

People living near wooded areas need to be particularly cautious, because bears are literally in their backyard.

"Going down the list you have trash, compost, bird feeders, barbecue grills, and just anything that has some sort of sent or fragrance that a bear would be experiencing if it's just walking down a trail is going to be interesting to them especially if it smells like it could potentially be food." Said McHugh.

McHugh said the more people leave food or attractants out, the more bears will associate people with food, which could lead to more potentially deadly human-bear interactions.