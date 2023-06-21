HELENA,Mont. - History was made in the Treasure State as the first youth climate change lawsuit in the nation set roots in the capital city and went to trial.

In Helena, Held v Montana is currently in court, presided by Judge Kathy Seeley.

The lawsuit is being brought against the state by young Montanans concerned about the future of their environment.

These youths claim the state of Montana is not holding to its constitutional promise to create a clean, safe and healthy place to live with the state's continued support of a fossil fuel driven energy system.

They also assert that this continued use of fossil fuels is directly escalating the current climate crisis.

As a result, the young plaintiffs are suing the state government for this and for a right in decisions towards the world they will be responsible for.

One witness, Dr. Stephen Running says they have the right to be part of that process.

Runnings says that " the principle behind it is that young children are the ones that are going to live through the changing climate. So why can't they have their day in court to challenge the establishment to start driving down fossil fuel consumption and start stabilizing the climate."

Named plaintiff Rikki, as well as plaintiffs Grace and Eva provided their testimonies to end the trial. Each plaintiff shared how the current climate crisis has directly impacted them. From fires to floods.

Dr. Cathy Whitlock was brought to the stand. Whitlock is an earth scientist at Montana State University, whose expertise is in environmental change and paleoclimatology. Whitlock was also a lead author of the 2017 Montana Climate Assessment.

Plaintiff Mica was brought up next. Mica testified that his love for the outdoors and recreational activities has often been hindered or halted by wildfire smoke in the air.

Plaintiff Badge would later take the stand and echo similar experiences to Mica. And added that wildfire had threatened his home and family in the past.

Before Badge spoke, Dr. Dan Fagre, a 30-year employee of the Department of Interior spoke about the melting glaciers in Glacier National Park. Dr. Fagre explained that Montana’s glaciers have existed for 7,000 years but believes many would be gone within the plaintiffs’ lifetimes.

Pediatrician Dr. Lori Byron finished the day and explained that children are more vulnerable to the effects of climate change and asserted that the plaintiffs' lives are already being harmed by these changes.

June 14

Dr. Lori Byron finished her testimony by speaking of potential long-term impacts from climate change, especially on younger, more vulnerable people.

Father of young plaintiffs, Ruby and Lillian, Shane Doyle took to the stand and testified on behalf of his daughters. Doyle holds a master's degree in Native American studies from M.S.U. and described how aspects of his culture how become impeded due to the increasing heat.

Michael Durglo Jr. followed, Durglo is the head of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes' Historic Department. He echoes what Mr. Doyle has said before but went on to say that climate change not only have a cultural significance but a spiritual one as well.

June 15th

Youth plaintiff Kian took the stand to start the day. Similar to other plaintiffs on the stand Kian described how recreational activities he enjoys, such as soccer in Kian's case, are made difficult and nearly impossible sometimes due to the smoke and heat on the field.

Anne Hedges was brought to the stand next. Hedges is the Director of policy and legislative affairs at the Montana Environmental Information Center (MEIC). Hedges testimony asserted that the actions of the Montana government to continually authorize fossil fuel use has a direct effect on the addition of greenhouse gasses to the environment.

Another plaintiff, Claire was brought to the stand. Claire shared that she currently feels like she is in a dystopian apocalypse movie with the current status of the smoke in the air. She said she found the idea of a smoke free summer "unimaginable."

Peter Erickson finished the day's proceedings. Erickson is a climate change policy researcher for the Stockholm Environment Institute in Seattle, Washington. He provided a similar testimony and findings to Heges before him.

June 16th

In an unexpected development, during the mid-morning recess, an attorney for the plaintiffs Phil Gregory shared with Judge Seeley that defense expert and climate scientist Judith Curry was canceling her appearance, and that the plaintiff expert testimony that rebutted Dr. Curry’s reports would be withdrawn.

The first witness of the day was Mark Jacobson, Director of the Atmosphere/Energy program at Stanford University. Mr. Jacobson described the technological and economical feasibility to transition Montana off of fossil fuels by 2050 and supply its energy needs via water, wind, and solar (WWS). The primary barrier, he stated, was the lack of government direction to move energy policy towards WWS, as well as current government policies that continue to favor a fossil fuel-based energy system.

The next witness was plaintiff Olivia V., who shared some of her artwork incorporating climate change as a major theme, including a piece called “Gaia” about the despair climate change makes her feel. She also described what it was like experiencing asthma and severe allergies during the smoky summer months when she often doesn’t go outside due to debilitating symptoms like swelling and redness. “The state of Montana has an obligation to uphold our right to a clean and healthful environment,” she said. “I know they have the power to do this. I know it.”

Following Olivia, Dr. Lise Van Susteren, a psychiatrist and expert on how the climate crisis affects the physical and mental health of youth, took the stand. She described how children are more susceptible to the impacts of climate change due to unique characteristics like their dependency on adults, their brains and bodies still not being fully developed, and an increased exposure and cumulative toll of trauma. “The kids have told you this week very compellingly how their world is different,” she said. “They are very aware of something called intergenerational injustices. Their world is spinning out of their control and they have first-hand experience.”

The last witness of the day was plaintiff Lander. He recounted some of earliest memories of going hunting and fishing with his father in the Montana wilderness, a family tradition for generations. “It just really cemented for me what I know as home and what I love and value so much,” he said. Lander then discussed how wildfires and smoke affect his family. “All of this, particularly the smoke, is just a really weird post-apocalyptic experience for me,” he said. “My family spends so much of our time outside, and it ends up taking a pretty big toll on our happiness and comfort.”

June 19th:

Witnesses for the State of Montana who testified included Christopher Dorrington, Director of the Montana Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ); Sonja Nowakowski, Administrator for the Air, Energy, and Mining Division at Montana DEQ; and Dr. Terry Anderson, an economist and Senior Fellow at the Hoover Institution at Stanford University and emeritus professor at Montana State University.

The State declined to call to the stand its single climate science witness, Judith Curry; its only mental health witness, Debra Sheppard; and a number of other government witnesses.

June 20th

Trial concluded in Held v. State of Montana as the court heard closing arguments from attorneys for both the youth plaintiffs and the state.

Here’s what Our Children's Trust anticipates will happen next: Judge Seeley will now take the testimony, facts, and stories heard during trial - as well as the many documents admitted into evidence - into consideration as she determines how to rule in this critical case. A ruling is anticipated within weeks, or possibly months, following trial.

Emily Flowers, spokeswoman for Montana Attorney General Knudsen, said in an email to us:

“This trial is a publicity stunt staged by an out-of-state organization that is exploiting well-intended children and forcing Montana taxpayers to foot the bill. The plaintiffs’ witnesses are spending their time testifying about the parts of the lawsuit that have already been dismissed as they try to blame Montanans for changing the climate. In reality, this case is a challenge to a discrete provision of a procedural state statute that has no impact on greenhouse gas emissions.”

This is officially the first youth climate change lawsuit out of many filed across the country to make it to trial.