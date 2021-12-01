BILLINGS — Over at St. Vincent Healthcare, there's a new president at the helm for the hospital and SCL Health Montana.

Jen Alderfer moved here from her last job in Colorado. She's only been on the clock for a few days now, but she told me she's confident in her new job and she wants to emphasize caring for the staff through the company's "Care for the Caregiver" concept.

Just in the last few months, the National Guard has been here at the hospital to help with case loads, but on Wednesday, Jen said COVID cases are down. That could change though.

"At this time, our COVID surge seems to be on a downward trend, which we are so fortunate and feel very blessed by that. I would also share with you that the team stands at the ready to meet the needs, however, those needs might arise, so if there is a surge, we are ready for it," she said.

Jen used to work for Good Samaritan Hospital in Lafayette, Colorado, and under her leadership, it was recognized as one of the top 1% in the nation for three straight years.