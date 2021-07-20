First students welcomed to Montana's only psychiatry residency program

BILLINGS - Billings Clinic announced via press release Tuesday that the psychiatrists in the inaugural class of Montana's first-ever psychiatry residency program have arrived in Billings.

They will provide additional mental health resources and help to meet the ongoing need for more psychiatrists serving the region.

"This first class of residents is a very intelligent, well-educated group of young doctors with a pioneering spirit and a passion for serving rural and underserved communities,” John Powers, MD, Billings program director and a Billings Clinic psychiatrist, said. “This residency will increase the number of well-trained psychiatrists we have here at Billings Clinic and in the region and expand access, which will provide the communities we serve with much-needed mental health services.”

The residents include, Brian Schlidt of Casper, Wyoming, Russell Ollerton of Half Moon Bay, California and Kimiko (Koko) Urata of Juneau, Alaska.

Schlidt completed his undergraduate degree in Physiology from the University of Wyoming and is completing medical school at the University of Washington as part of the WWAMI program.

Ollerton completed his undergraduate degree at Brigham Young University in Exercise Science. During medical school at the University of Utah, he developed a psychiatric educational YouTube channel and helped cofound a Music in Medicine Group.

Urata received her bachelor's and master's degrees in Biology from Stanford University. She is attending medical school at the University of Washington. She was also the two-time recipient of a service award for commitment to advocacy work.

For decades, Montana, Wyoming and Alaska have consistently reported suicide rates that are, or are among, the highest in the country. Rural areas in Montana face a mental health crisis due to high suicide rates, isolation and a lack of mental health care resources and providers.

With the support of a $3 million grant awarded by The Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust, Billings Clinic created Montana's first psychiatry residency program in 2018.

The four-year residency program, called the Montana Track at Billings Clinic, provides hands-on training to hand-picked residents with a strong desire to serve in rural areas.

A total of 12 residences across of four years of the residency program will be admitted. After medical school, they will spend their first two years in Seattle, Washington, and complete the final two years at Billings Clinic.

Through the residency, psychiatrists train to become change agents in the rural communities they serve by uncovering and nurturing their passions, teaching evidence-based clinical skills and inspiring innovative approaches to closing gaps in community-based systems of mental health care.

“With the arrival of this first class, the residents, our faculty, and Billings Clinic at large have entered into the history of graduate medical education as the first psychiatry residency to ever exist in Montana,” Dr. Powers said. “Billings Clinic is an academic medical center while also being Montana’s largest health care system serving communities in Montana, Wyoming, and the western Dakotas. Having a psychiatry residency here is important because doctors tend to stay in the area in which they complete their residency. That means those communities, as vast an area as our service area is, will have better access to psychiatric care as this residency produces more and more well-trained psychiatrists.”

Billings Clinic psychiatry resources available to residents include Project ECHO Billings Clinic, which provides tele-mentoring and teaching support across the state, the Eastern Montana Telemedicine Network, based at Billings Clinic and one of the country’s first providers of telepsychiatry services, interventional psychiatry and the new Psychiatric Stabilization Unit, a unit designed to get patients in psychiatric crisis out of the Emergency Department and into an outpatient setting that provides access to psychiatric assessment and treatment services within 24 hours.

“There are so many people who have contributed to help Billings Clinic get ready to give these residents an excellent and unique training experience,” Dr. Powers said. “They’ve given their effort, their time and in some cases their money to ensure its success. Many, many thanks to everyone, inside of Billings Clinic and out, who has worked so hard to get us ready for the resident’s arrival. To do something like this, having a vision is important, but those who execute the vision are every bit as critical to the success of the endeavor.”

For more information on the residency program, you can visit www.uwmtpsychtrack.org.