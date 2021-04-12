MONTANA - With less than a month to go before the end of the Montana legislative session, one of the big recreational cannabis implementation bills was heard Monday for the first time in the Senate.

All three of the big bills passed the House at the end of last week.

Senators in the Committee for Marijuana Law heard supporters and opponents on one of three recreational marijuana implementation bills, HB 670.

"It appears to me that 670 is attempting to strike a decent balance between regulation and allowing businesses to do what they need to do," a supporter said.

"Why we are here today is just to ask you to use some of this revenue to fund our very popular and very over used public lands," an opponent said.

Lawmakers discussed how the bill lets local city and county governments decide if they want dispensaries to open up within their borders.

"Are they just going to shut the business down if they no longer want it? Can they make that decision and then kick them out?" Senator Jason Ellsworth said.

"Even down the road, let's say ten years from now, a city that has dispensaries has a vote and says dispensaries are no longer allowed here, they are no longer allowed," Representative Matt Regier said.

But the bill's sponsor, Representative Derek Skees, pointed out that local governments would also have the power to allow as many dispensaries as they'd like to allow.

"If they want to set up one dispensary for the county, or one hundred, it would be according to those folks in their areas," Rep. Skees said.

Committee Chair Ellsworth says senators hope to narrow down the three major marijuana bills (670, 701, 707) to one bill to send to the Senate floor.

The remaining marijuana bills are set to be heard by the committee later this week.

The last day of the session is May 11.