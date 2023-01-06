UPDATE 11:45 PM: First responders have rescued a man who climbed into a tree from a nearby rooftop.

The incident was initially reported in downtown Billings around 4 p.m.

After nearly 8 hours, our reporter on the scene says first responders were able to get him down from the tree without injury or further incident.

The roadways are still closed at this time, but are expected to reopen soon.

UPDATE AT 5:50 PM:

The Billings Police Department announced Division St. has been closed to 1st St. W as they are responding with Billings Fire and AMR to a man on a rooftop.

People are being told to find alternate routes.

No further details have been shared at this time.

BILLINGS, Mont. - First responders are working to rescue a man from a rooftop on Division St. in Billings.

The Billings Police Department reports they are on scene with the Billings Fire Department and AMR in the area of Division St. and 6th Ave. N.

It is currently unknown why or how the man got onto the roof.

People are being asked to avoid the area while first responders work the scene.