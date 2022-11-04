BILLINGS, Mont – Friday morning, the Billings Police Department partnered with T-6 Advanced Training and Career Development Group a nonprofit to host a “getting through the grind” — a workshop for mental health management

First responders across the nation willingly put themselves in harms way on a daily basis, which can contribute to poor mental health.

But T-6 has developed a peer support group to help better manage symptoms of that extreme stress.

According to a study done this year by the Ruderman Family Foundation, suicide is the most common cause of death in the line of duty for law enforcement.

T-6's Peer support groups are the first of their kind in the nation...

Funded through a grant by the Gianforte Foundation, seven districts will be established within Montana with trained peer support officers for first responders and the families starting early next year.

Sergeant Jeff Stovall of the Billings Police department, who taught the workshop Thursday and Friday says, "There's a statistic that says the average person will experience two lives changing critical incident I'm their career -- where as officers will experience eight hundred of those so two years...two and a half years, seven days a week you're experiencing a critical incident over time that ways on you."

Chief behavioral health officer Dr. Malcom Horn of Rimrock Foundation says EMTs, police officers, and fire-fighters often put aside their emotions in order to serve others regardless of the situation, but those emotions often go unchecked.

"They deal with the traumas -- and so often they just have to pack it up and go on to the next job and sometimes I think that there is this mentality it's just the job -- move on -- you're fine. and we don't always recognize that can be incredibly traumatic -- when you show up and there are body parts -- or someone has died -- that's traumatic and we don't always recognize how that can impact someone." Says Dr. Horn

Sergeant Jeff Stovall of the Billings Police Department says, it's not normal for someone to see traumatic scenes every day and that's why it's important to acknowledge stress get the help you need.

Stovall says, "One of the reasons why divorce rates and suicide rates are so high is because the carnage we see the unnatural things. it's not natural to see a shooting it's not natural to see a fatality accident or an infant death those are things we have to see every day in our job and it's important we teach ourselves and each other."

Sgt Stovall, says the peer support program provides officers and other first responders with the education and the knowledge to understand how to deal with the traumas from the career.