First responders continue to work hard even on Labor Day

Labor Day may be a time to relax and unwind, but for the first responders of the Mountain View Fire it was another day on the job.

"Us working on Labor day isn't typically uncommon," says Crystal Beckman of the Montana DNRC, "we are thankful for those who volunteer across Montana, especially our first responders and our fire fighting resources."

Many members of the crew were not able to spend the holiday with their families but it's the overwhelming love and support that they get from their families that allow them to get their jobs done.

Crystal Beckman says "We're thankful to be able to work through the holiday but also for the families who support us while we are out here doing our job.

Whether if it's Christmas, Thanksgiving or even Labor Day, emergencies don't take a day off and neither do our first responders.