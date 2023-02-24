BILLINGS, Mont. - An increasing effort is being made to raise awareness of the "Move Over Montana" law through House Bill 470.

"It's so people know what they're having to deal with on the roads," said Jerry Prete, the Vice President of the Move Over Montana nonprofit.

The "Move Over Montana" law requires vehicles to slow down or move to the furthest lane away from first responders. This is to make sure they remain safe while responding to emergency calls.

"It's life-altering," said Prete. "When a car is going 60 miles an hour past you it's so scary."

House Bill 470 revisits rules drivers need to follow when slowing down and moving over. The bill also defines specific types of emergency lights and street signs drivers need to pay attention to.

Two Montana families already know the pain of losing a loved one in the line of duty.

Nicholas Ryan Visser and William Casie Allen were tow truck drivers killed in a collision along I-90 while responding to a broken down car.

"We had a lot of disbelief to be honest," said Barry Allen, the father of William. "As time went on the weight of it all sunk in, and it was pretty rough."

Allen said he hopes more drivers take precautions on the road, so no other family has to suffer a loss as painful as his.