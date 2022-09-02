UPDATE AT 3:11 PM:

The following is an update from the City of Billings on the missing swimmer:

Early Friday afternoon, firefighters with the Billings Fire Department, the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office, and a Good Samaritan helped rescue an 11-year-old drowning victim from the Yellowstone River.

The fire department was called to the area of the Blue Creek Fishing Access around 12:45 p.m. for a report of a swimmer who went under water and didn’t resurface.

Within one minute of the fire department’s arrival, a bystander spotted the girl, and the Billings Fire Department water rescue crew entered the river to rescue the 11-year-old girl.

The girl was loaded into an ambulance and a crew with AMR attempted to resuscitate the girl while enroute to a local hospital.

Her current condition is unknown.

The girl was reportedly in a side channel of the Yellowstone River with an adult when she went missing. She was not wearing a life jacket.

Any follow up on the girl’s condition will come from the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office.

The Billings Fire Department asks everyone to please be extremely careful when entering the Yellowstone River and wear life jackets during water activity. Even the smallest river channels can sweep swimmers away.

BILLINGS, Mont. - The Billings Fire Department water rescue team is en route to help search for a missing swimmer.

According to the Billings Fire Department, firefighters are in the area of Blue Creek fishing access.

Few details have been reported at this time about the incident at this time and we will provide updates as they become available.