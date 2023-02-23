BILLINGS, Mont. - Many first responders across the state are experiencing frustration with oncoming vehicles as they respond to emergency calls.

The "Move Over Montana" law is designed to have drivers slow down or move to the furthest lane away from first responders responding to emergency calls on the roads.

"It's dangerous when people don't slow down and don't understand the law," said Jerry Prete, the Vice President of the nonprofit, "Move Over Montana.

Prete said he's seen many incidents that have led to first responders nearly getting hit by oncoming vehicles.

"Right now, our curriculum for driver's education doesn't cover the law," explained Prete.

Prete said he and the nonprofit plan on helping bring a bill to the state making sure road signs are more specific to what drivers have to do in order to stay safe on the roads.

"Setting specific speeds in given situations helps everybody," said Prete.

"When people know what's expected of them, they tend to do what's expected of them."

